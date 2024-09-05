en
Tech Glitch Ident - Square

Templates
/
Intro
Square
6-15s
Engineering
Code
Distortion
Outline
Glitch
Abstract
Digital
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
More details
Tech Glitch Ident - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
7exports
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Set in a sophisticated grayscale world, lines converge to form a wireframe mind, a symbol of intelligence and creativity. Our Tech Glitch Ident template reveals your brand with a stylish glitch effect. It's not just a reveal; it's a statement of your brand's futuristic vision and inventive spirit.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Extreme Glitch - Square Original theme video
Extreme Glitch - Square
Edit
By mhakmal07
10s
2
3
10
Awesome glitch logo intro.
The Code Logo Reveal - Square Original theme video
The Code Logo Reveal - Square
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
5
3
6
Immerse your audience in the digital dimension with our The Code Logo Reveal template. The fusion of dark themes and glitchy animations establishes a mysterious yet high-tech vibe, perfect for making your logo stand out in the full-screen splendor. Make it your own by customizing the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, ready to captivate on any platform as an intro or a show-stopping standalone piece.
Circuit Logo Reveal - Square Original theme video
Circuit Logo Reveal - Square
Edit
By themediastock
10s
5
4
8
Circuit Logo Reveal - Square is a high-tech opener featuring an abstract representation of a motherboard and stylish electric circuits. Show your business is about ingenuity, innovation and precision. Brand any company video with this unique logo or text animation and help your marketing team release new products, promote new features, do product reviews, testimonials, presentations, and more. Perfect intro video for any tech-related social media platforms dedicated to square content.
Zoom Glitch Reveal - Square Original theme video
Zoom Glitch Reveal - Square
Edit
By arkadixcore
8s
2
3
7
Create a virtual splash across social feeds with the Zoom Glitch Reveal template. Your brand emerges through a digital metamorphosis, where glitches are not errors but a statement. This video is an instant hook for intros, promotions, or event videos, with custom tweaks from logo to colors. It's not just a template—it's your brand's digital signature, ready to captivate and engage.
Technology Intro - Square Original theme video
Technology Intro - Square
Edit
By arkadixcore
10s
2
3
7
Step into the digital realm with our Technology Intro, a video template that gives your logo the tech-savvy touch it deserves. Perfect for intros or impactful standalone, this template lets you tweak fonts and colors to ensure your tagline resonates with innovation. Ideal for social media clout, it turns your brand into a conversation starter!
Digital Pixel Logo - Square Original theme video
Digital Pixel Logo - Square
Edit
By MotionParsec
10s
24
4
15
Digitalize your logo!
Abstract Technology - Square Original theme video
Abstract Technology - Square
Edit
By Harchenko
9s
7
2
5
Abstract Technology is an advanced looking template with a futuristic design and dynamically animated effects that stylishly combine to reveal your logo. It's so easy to use with 1 logo placeholder and 1 editable text layer. An eye-catching introduction to your new products, gaming highlights and product review videos.
Glitch Split Logo - Square Original theme video
Glitch Split Logo - Square
Edit
By 4Kadis
7s
2
3
6
Step into a world where digital disruption creates perfection with our Glitch Split Logo template. Experience your logo emerge through the mesmerizing dance of glitch and distortion, asserting your brand's cutting-edge persona. Customize your logo, tagline, and palette for an even bolder statement. This video is a tool to captivate and impress from the first frame.
