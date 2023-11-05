Minimal High Tech Ident - Square

Transform your brand mark into a sleek, high‑tech statement. This logo animation assembles your logo within a futuristic HUD environment, complete with scanning bars, network meshes, and glowing geometric panels. Ideal for technology brands, product launches, YouTube intros, and outros, it supports multiple aspect ratios and easy color control. Add your logo and tagline, tweak the palette, and you’re ready to render a polished, modern ident that stands out across social and broadcast formats.