Tech Glitch Ident - Post

Templates
/
Intro
Post
6-15s
Engineering
Code
Distortion
Outline
Glitch
Abstract
Digital
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
More details
Tech Glitch Ident - Post - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:09
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
15exports
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Set in a sophisticated grayscale world, lines converge to form a wireframe mind, a symbol of intelligence and creativity. Our Tech Glitch Ident template reveals your brand with a stylish glitch effect. It's not just a reveal; it's a statement of your brand's futuristic vision and inventive spirit.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
The Code Logo Reveal - Post Original theme video
The Code Logo Reveal - Post
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
5
3
6
Immerse your audience in the digital dimension with our The Code Logo Reveal template. The fusion of dark themes and glitchy animations establishes a mysterious yet high-tech vibe, perfect for making your logo stand out in the full-screen splendor. Make it your own by customizing the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, ready to captivate on any platform as an intro or a show-stopping standalone piece.
Circuit Logo Reveal - Post Original theme video
Circuit Logo Reveal - Post
Edit
By themediastock
10s
5
4
8
Circuit Logo Reveal - Post is a high-tech opener featuring an abstract representation of a motherboard and stylish electric circuits. Show your business is about ingenuity, innovation and precision. Brand any company video with this unique logo or text animation and help your marketing team release new products, promote new features, do product reviews, testimonials, presentations, and more. Perfect intro video for any tech-related Instagram content.
Digital Pixel Logo - Post Original theme video
Digital Pixel Logo - Post
Edit
By MotionParsec
10s
24
4
15
Digitalize your logo!
Abstract Technology - Post Original theme video
Abstract Technology - Post
Edit
By Harchenko
9s
7
2
5
Abstract Technology is an advanced looking template with a futuristic design and dynamically animated effects that stylishly combine to reveal your logo. It's so easy to use with 1 logo placeholder and 1 editable text layer. An eye-catching introduction to your new products, gaming highlights and product review videos.
Glitch Split Logo - Post Original theme video
Glitch Split Logo - Post
Edit
By 4Kadis
7s
2
3
6
Step into a world where digital disruption creates perfection with our Glitch Split Logo template. Experience your logo emerge through the mesmerizing dance of glitch and distortion, asserting your brand's cutting-edge persona. Customize your logo, tagline, and palette for an even bolder statement. This video is a tool to captivate and impress from the first frame.
Glitch Lines Reveal - Post Original theme video
Glitch Lines Reveal - Post
Edit
By 4Kadis
7s
2
3
10
Step into a world of sophisticated distortion with our Glitch Lines Reveal template, where animated lines and edgy glitches artfully come together to highlight your logo. Tailor this reveal with custom fonts and your unique color scheme to reinforce your brand identity. Ideal for intros, outros, or as a memorable standalone piece on any high-definition platform.
Wave Glitch - Post Original theme video
Wave Glitch - Post
Edit
By 4Kadis
6s
2
3
8
Watch in awe as the Wave Glitch Logo template introduces your brand with a neon glow and glitchy distortion. Perfect for YouTube, Facebook, or your next big presentation, this will showcase your logo and tagline with a stylish, tech-savvy edge. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand, ensuring your story starts with a spark that can't be ignored.
Simple Glitch Logo - Post Original theme video
Simple Glitch Logo - Post
Edit
By 4Kadis
7s
2
3
6
Kickstart your message with flair using our Simple Glitch Logo template. As suited for an energetic TV spot as for a high-impact product launch, it sets the stage for electronic reviews, shows, promotions, and event highlights. Customize with your logo, tagline, chosen fonts, and colors to create a visually stunning, ready-to-publish video that commands attention and highlights innovation.
