Showcase your music with a striking 3D neon visualizer. A futuristic helmet anchors the scene as an audio‑reactive equalizer dances inside the visor, light rays pulse to the beat, and artist and song titles appear cleanly below. Tweak background and accent colors, cycle hues, set frequency focus, and dial in nod speed for perfect rhythm. Optimized for full tracks or teasers, this immersive, high‑contrast design suits EDM, synthwave, pop, hip‑hop and more. Upload your audio, adjust the controls, and let your sound take center stage.