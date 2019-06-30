Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Daft - Original - Poster image

Daft

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
3D motion graphics
Futuristic
Glow
3.8Kexports
rating
Showcase your music with a striking 3D neon visualizer. A futuristic helmet anchors the scene as an audio‑reactive equalizer dances inside the visor, light rays pulse to the beat, and artist and song titles appear cleanly below. Tweak background and accent colors, cycle hues, set frequency focus, and dial in nod speed for perfect rhythm. Optimized for full tracks or teasers, this immersive, high‑contrast design suits EDM, synthwave, pop, hip‑hop and more. Upload your audio, adjust the controls, and let your sound take center stage.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us