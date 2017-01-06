Energy Ball

Ignite your brand with a cinematic logo animation powered by a swirling energy orb. This 3D motion graphics ident blends neon particles, vortex dynamics and atmospheric clouds to reveal your mark in an epic, high‑impact way. Perfect as an intro or outro, it delivers a futuristic, energetic punch while holding your logo and tagline front and center. Customize colors and details to match your brand and render a professional, hype‑building reveal that captivates audiences across videos, streams, promos and more.