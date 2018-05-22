Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Outrun - Original - Poster image

Outrun

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Synthwave
3D motion graphics
Music
Warped grid
7.9Kexports
rating
Bring your track to life with a retro‑futuristic synthwave visualizer. Cruise through a 3D wireframe valley as neon grid mountains pulse to your audio. The scene features cinematic letterbox bars, centered song and artist info, and a luminous horizon glow. Easily customize color palettes, responsiveness, and overall vibe to match any genre. Perfect for single releases, YouTube uploads, and promotional teasers, this audio‑reactive design blends 3D motion graphics, glow, and outrun aesthetics for a captivating playback experience.
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Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us