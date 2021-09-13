Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Abstract Shape Tunnel Viz - Warm Square - Poster image

Abstract Shape Tunnel Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Glow
Music
Audio reactive
11.9Kexports
rating
Turn your track into a hypnotic visual journey. This audio‑reactive tunnel music visualizer pairs neon lines and 3D motion graphics with beat‑driven energy. Customize the tunnel’s shape, rounding, speed and rotation to match any genre, then fine‑tune frequency response for precise reactivity. Minimal, futuristic and glowing, it works perfectly for singles, mixes and livestreams. Add artist and track info, choose spectrum styling, and let the visuals pulse in sync. Create eye‑catching, high‑contrast visuals that elevate your music on YouTube, streaming and social platforms.
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Intro
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us