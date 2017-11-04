Emerald Knight

Ignite your branding with a striking laser logo reveal. Neon beams slice through smoke and darkness to trace your mark with futuristic glow and depth. Perfect for powerful intros or outros, this 3D motion graphic delivers an epic, cinematic finish. Tailor the look to your brand by adjusting laser color, trail length and beam size, then refine your tagline styling. Make a bold first impression or a memorable sign-off in just seconds and export a premium, high-contrast logo animation that stands out anywhere.