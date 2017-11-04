Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Emerald Knight - Original - Poster image

Emerald Knight

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Glow
Laser beam
52.1Kexports
rating
Ignite your branding with a striking laser logo reveal. Neon beams slice through smoke and darkness to trace your mark with futuristic glow and depth. Perfect for powerful intros or outros, this 3D motion graphic delivers an epic, cinematic finish. Tailor the look to your brand by adjusting laser color, trail length and beam size, then refine your tagline styling. Make a bold first impression or a memorable sign-off in just seconds and export a premium, high-contrast logo animation that stands out anywhere.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us