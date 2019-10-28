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Spooky Event Invite - Original - Poster image

Spooky Event Invite

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 12 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Invitation video
Halloween
3D motion graphics
Horror
Fog
482exports
rating
Set the tone for your Halloween party with a cinematic 3D graveyard invite. Eerie fog, glowing light rays, and a jack‑o’-lantern frame a central tombstone where you can add your event title and details. This suspenseful, atmospheric invitation video is perfect for social media promos and story placements. Customize text and color accents to match your theme, switch between dark or monochrome looks, and captivate guests with a polished, horror-inspired design. Ideal for parties, club nights, and spooky gatherings—get your audience intrigued before the big night.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us