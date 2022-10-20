Classic Shape Visualizer

Create a polished, audio‑reactive visual for your music. This template lets you choose your shape, dial in the spectrum, and sync flashes, scaling, and wiggle to the beat. Drop in a background, cover art or logo, adjust glow and frequency response, and you’re ready to publish. The centered, geometric design keeps attention on your track while remaining minimal and elegant. Ideal for singles, mixes, and channels that want a clean, modern spectrum that just works with any genre.