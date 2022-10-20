Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Classic Shape Visualizer - Original - Poster image

Classic Shape Visualizer

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image
Music visualization
Music
Glow
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
36.6Kexports
rating
Create a polished, audio‑reactive visual for your music. This template lets you choose your shape, dial in the spectrum, and sync flashes, scaling, and wiggle to the beat. Drop in a background, cover art or logo, adjust glow and frequency response, and you’re ready to publish. The centered, geometric design keeps attention on your track while remaining minimal and elegant. Ideal for singles, mixes, and channels that want a clean, modern spectrum that just works with any genre.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us