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Clean Vinyl - Original - Poster image

Clean Vinyl

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Minimal
Vinyl record
Audio reactive
2.3Kexports
rating
Present your music with a refined vinyl visualizer that lets the sound take center stage. A clean gradient backdrop sets the mood while an audio‑reactive spectrum, progress timeline and timecode provide clear playback cues. Customize artist and track titles, drop in a background image or video, and tune colors for a perfect match to your brand. Subtle light sweeps on the record add polish without distraction. Ideal for chill beats, mixes, or full releases across social platforms and video channels.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us