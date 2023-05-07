Disk Bar Visualizer

Give your music a sleek, professional look with a minimalist vinyl-themed visualizer. A clean linear audio spectrum, rotating artwork, and a built-in media player UI highlight your track while clear artist and title fields keep branding front and center. Fully audio‑reactive, it adapts to your song’s dynamics and runs for the full track length. Customize colors, thickness and band settings to match any genre. Perfect for YouTube uploads, album teasers, and social drops when you need crisp, readable design that lets the music shine.