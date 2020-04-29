Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Vinyl - Original - Poster image

Modern Vinyl

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 images · 3 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Minimal
Music
Vinyl record
Audio reactive
166.1Kexports
rating
Bring your music or podcasts to life with a clean, modern vinyl visualizer. A spinning record anchors an audio‑reactive spectrum, complete with timer, progress bar, play control and an optional subscribe CTA. Drop in your album art, logo, background and fonts to match any brand. Fine‑tune spectrum behavior and colors to suit any genre, from chill beats to high‑energy drops. Ideal for YouTube uploads, social posts, teasers and long‑form episodes, this minimalist, elegant layout keeps the focus on your sound.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us