Bring your music or podcasts to life with a clean, modern vinyl visualizer. A spinning record anchors an audio‑reactive spectrum, complete with timer, progress bar, play control and an optional subscribe CTA. Drop in your album art, logo, background and fonts to match any brand. Fine‑tune spectrum behavior and colors to suit any genre, from chill beats to high‑energy drops. Ideal for YouTube uploads, social posts, teasers and long‑form episodes, this minimalist, elegant layout keeps the focus on your sound.