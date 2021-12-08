Stylized Cover

Turn any audio into a sleek visual with a minimal, music-first design. This template features an audio-reactive spectrum, clean playback timer and progress bar, a prominent headphones icon, and a square cover art frame. Perfect for track teasers, lyricless previews, podcasts, and radio show clips. Personalize fonts, colors, and background to match your brand. The layout keeps titles and artwork clear while the spectrum moves to your sound. Export in widescreen for social, YouTube, or promos and let your audio look as good as it sounds.