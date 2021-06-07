Album Artist

Bring your audio to life with a sleek, minimal music visualizer. A central rotating disc and clean linear spectrum react in real time, set inside a refined player UI with play controls, timeline and timer. Personalize colors, fonts and background, add your logo or artwork, and the visualizer adapts to any aspect ratio. Perfect for singles, albums, mixes and livestream replays. Upload your track, set artist and title, and let the elegant neon-on-dark aesthetic amplify your sound.