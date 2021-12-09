Album Artist - Square
Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
1.6Kexports
Bring your audio to life with a sleek, minimal music visualizer. A central rotating disc and clean linear spectrum react in real time, set inside a refined player UI with play controls, timeline and timer. Personalize colors, fonts and background, add your logo or artwork, and the visualizer adapts to any aspect ratio. Perfect for singles, albums, mixes and livestream replays. Upload your track, set artist and title, and let the elegant neon-on-dark aesthetic amplify your sound.
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Reviews (1)
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Best of mhakmal07
by DigitalTech
pieces of a dream
videobolt is amazing and they keep coming up with better content..i will continue to subscribe.