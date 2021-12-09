Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Album Artist - Square - Original - Poster image

Album Artist - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Minimal
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
1.6Kexports
rating
Bring your audio to life with a sleek, minimal music visualizer. A central rotating disc and clean linear spectrum react in real time, set inside a refined player UI with play controls, timeline and timer. Personalize colors, fonts and background, add your logo or artwork, and the visualizer adapts to any aspect ratio. Perfect for singles, albums, mixes and livestream replays. Upload your track, set artist and title, and let the elegant neon-on-dark aesthetic amplify your sound.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us