Minimal Music Vizualizer
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 4 texts · 2 fonts
44.9Kexports
Present your tracks with a sleek, minimal music visualizer. A clean two‑column layout pairs titles and metadata with your album art while a smooth, audio‑reactive linear spectrum dances to the beat. Customize colors, upload a logo, and tweak typography to match your brand. Perfect for releases, teasers, premieres, and channel uploads—this elegant visualizer adapts to any song length and genre. Deliver a polished, modern look that spotlights your music without distractions.
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