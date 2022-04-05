Minimal Music Vizualizer

Present your tracks with a sleek, minimal music visualizer. A clean two‑column layout pairs titles and metadata with your album art while a smooth, audio‑reactive linear spectrum dances to the beat. Customize colors, upload a logo, and tweak typography to match your brand. Perfect for releases, teasers, premieres, and channel uploads—this elegant visualizer adapts to any song length and genre. Deliver a polished, modern look that spotlights your music without distractions.