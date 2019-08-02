Clean Vinyl Story
Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 24 fps · 1 song · 2 videos · 2 texts · 2 fonts
2.5Kexports
Present your music with a refined vinyl visualizer that lets the sound take center stage. A clean gradient backdrop sets the mood while an audio‑reactive spectrum, progress timeline and timecode provide clear playback cues. Customize artist and track titles, drop in a background image or video, and tune colors for a perfect match to your brand. Subtle light sweeps on the record add polish without distraction. Ideal for chill beats, mixes, or full releases across social platforms and video channels.
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