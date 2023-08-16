Minimal Visualizer Promo - Vertical

Elevate your music with a sleek, minimalist visualizer that keeps the focus on your sound. This design features a rotating vinyl record, a clean linear audio spectrum, an intuitive timeline, and a clear playback timer. Add your song and artist details, customize colors and spectrum settings, and adapt to any aspect ratio for social posts, videos, or channel uploads. Perfect for singles, album promos, and beat showcases, it delivers crisp, audio‑reactive motion without clutter—so your track takes center stage.