RGB Headphones 2 Horizontal

Bring your track to life with a glowing, audio‑reactive visualizer. A neon headphone emoji pulses and nods to the beat while subtle particles float across a softened background. Display artist and track info and tailor colors, glow, blur and pacing to your sound. Ideal for singles, mixes, premieres and channel uploads across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Responsive layouts keep the focus centered and clean so your music takes the spotlight.