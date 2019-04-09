Youtube intro for cooking channel
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RGB Headphones - Original - Poster image

RGB Headphones

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Glow
Music
Audio reactive
Headphones
9.4Kexports
rating
Make your music stand out with a neon, audio‑reactive visualizer. A glowing 3D headphone emoji pulses, nods, and switches expressions on drops, while vivid RGB colors cycle to your beat. Personalize artist and track text, fine‑tune motion and color settings, and export in formats that fit social media or video platforms. Minimal, modern, and captivating, this beat‑synced design is perfect for producers, DJs, and labels looking to share tracks, teasers, or full releases with unforgettable style.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Pack (2)
Themes (4)
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Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us