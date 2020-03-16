RGB Headphones Square

Make your music stand out with a neon, audio‑reactive visualizer. A glowing 3D headphone emoji pulses, nods, and switches expressions on drops, while vivid RGB colors cycle to your beat. Personalize artist and track text, fine‑tune motion and color settings, and export in formats that fit social media or video platforms. Minimal, modern, and captivating, this beat‑synced design is perfect for producers, DJs, and labels looking to share tracks, teasers, or full releases with unforgettable style.