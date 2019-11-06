Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Power Drive - Original - Poster image

Power Drive

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Synthwave
Music
Audio reactive
Warped grid
6.8Kexports
rating
Showcase your music with a glowing synthwave visualizer built for outrun vibes. A neon grid, retro city skyline, and striped sunset set the scene while a cruising car and light trails pulse to your beat. Add your artist and track info, choose your fonts, toggle VHS distortion, and fine‑tune colors across the scene. Audio‑reactive animation keeps energy high for full‑length songs, teasers, and channel uploads. Perfect for electronic, retro, and cinematic sounds—drop in your track and go.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us