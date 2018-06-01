Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cassette - Original - Poster image

Cassette

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Music
3D motion graphics
Retro
Cassette
29.1Kexports
rating
Give your song a nostalgic edge with an audio‑reactive visualizer starring a realistic 3D cassette. Personalize artist and track text, drop in cover art or a logo on the label, and fine‑tune the spectrum range to match your sound. Choose a wood or textured surface, or suspend the tape over your own video and control background blur for depth. The design blends retro analog charm with modern clarity, making it perfect for single releases, lyric drops, or channel uploads. Set your colors, load your audio, and publish a timeless, retro‑inspired music visual.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us