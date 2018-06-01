Give your song a nostalgic edge with an audio‑reactive visualizer starring a realistic 3D cassette. Personalize artist and track text, drop in cover art or a logo on the label, and fine‑tune the spectrum range to match your sound. Choose a wood or textured surface, or suspend the tape over your own video and control background blur for depth. The design blends retro analog charm with modern clarity, making it perfect for single releases, lyric drops, or channel uploads. Set your colors, load your audio, and publish a timeless, retro‑inspired music visual.