Hazy Colors Intro

Craft a refined brand moment with a soft-focus logo or title reveal over hazy, customizable gradients. This minimalist, cinematic ident is perfect for intros and outros when you want subtlety with polish. Switch between logo or text, fine-tune four accent colors, and optionally add cinematic letterbox bars for extra impact. The smooth animation, long-shadow accents, and gentle highlight sweep deliver a clean, elegant finish that suits a wide range of brands and content. Make your reveal memorable without the noise—modern, tasteful, and designed to let your identity shine.