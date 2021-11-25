Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Hazy Colors Intro - Original - Poster image

Hazy Colors Intro

00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Elegant
Outro
4Kexports
rating
Craft a refined brand moment with a soft-focus logo or title reveal over hazy, customizable gradients. This minimalist, cinematic ident is perfect for intros and outros when you want subtlety with polish. Switch between logo or text, fine-tune four accent colors, and optionally add cinematic letterbox bars for extra impact. The smooth animation, long-shadow accents, and gentle highlight sweep deliver a clean, elegant finish that suits a wide range of brands and content. Make your reveal memorable without the noise—modern, tasteful, and designed to let your identity shine.
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Intro
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Logo Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Intro Maker
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Logo Animation
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Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us