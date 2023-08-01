Into the Multiverse

Bring your brand to life with a high-impact glitch logo intro inspired by comic-book energy. This template blends halftone screens, neon glow, grunge textures, and analog film grain into a fast, modern reveal. A centered logo anchors shifting scenes of light trails, starburst rays, and RGB split effects for maximum punch. Ideal as an intro or outro across gaming, tech, music, or creative channels. Easily customize your logo and tweak the look—there’s even an optional stop‑motion style for extra attitude. Create an unforgettable identity hit in seconds.