Channel the 90s with a grunge CRT TV visualizer. Your track drives a reactive waveform inside a vintage set, layered with scanlines, film grain, and tasteful glitches. Drop in a background video or image for the screen, adjust colors and frequency range, and let the display pulse on beat. The dark, desaturated palette keeps focus on your sound, perfect for indie, rock, lo‑fi or alternative releases. Ideal for teasers, uploads, and playlists when you want nostalgic character with zero fuss.