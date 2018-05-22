Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grunge TV - Original - Poster image

Grunge TV

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 15 fps · 1 song · 1 video
Music visualization
Analog
Music
Retro
CRT screen
10.7Kexports
rating
Channel the 90s with a grunge CRT TV visualizer. Your track drives a reactive waveform inside a vintage set, layered with scanlines, film grain, and tasteful glitches. Drop in a background video or image for the screen, adjust colors and frequency range, and let the display pulse on beat. The dark, desaturated palette keeps focus on your sound, perfect for indie, rock, lo‑fi or alternative releases. Ideal for teasers, uploads, and playlists when you want nostalgic character with zero fuss.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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