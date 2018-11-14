Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Crazy Sound Wave - Original - Poster image

Crazy Sound Wave

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image
Music visualization
Minimal
Audio reactive
Music
Audio spectrum
12.8Kexports
rating
Transform your track into a captivating visual with this circular music visualizer. The central artwork is framed by audio‑reactive rings and elegant neon glow that pulse to your beat. Personalize the color scheme, swap the background image, and add your own cover art or logo for a polished release. Designed to adapt to any genre, it’s perfect for singles, mixes, and channel uploads. Create engaging visuals that keep viewers listening—and watching—throughout the entire song.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us