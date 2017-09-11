Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Nebulae Cover - Original - Poster image

Nebulae Cover

00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Cosmic
Outer space
Atmospheric
Floating motion
1.4Kexports
rating
Give your brand a celestial glow with a calm, cosmic logo animation. This template places your mark at center stage while a nebula and subtle starfield drift behind it. Tweak primary and secondary colors to paint the space dust, toggle stars, and set the mood with your own audio. Ideal for intros, outros, channel branding, and social headers, it delivers an atmospheric, cinematic feel without distraction. Upload your logo, tune the palette, and export a professional, space‑themed identity moment in minutes.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us