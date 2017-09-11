Nebulae Cover

Give your brand a celestial glow with a calm, cosmic logo animation. This template places your mark at center stage while a nebula and subtle starfield drift behind it. Tweak primary and secondary colors to paint the space dust, toggle stars, and set the mood with your own audio. Ideal for intros, outros, channel branding, and social headers, it delivers an atmospheric, cinematic feel without distraction. Upload your logo, tune the palette, and export a professional, space‑themed identity moment in minutes.