Make your logo click into place with a modern jigsaw puzzle reveal. This minimalist, elegant logo animation assembles hundreds of pieces to spotlight your brand—perfect for intros and outros. Customize your logo, tagline, and colors, choose a solid color or image background, or switch to an image-only puzzle mode. Smooth 3D motion keeps attention on your mark while delivering a refined, professional impression. Flexible controls for logo coloring and text ensure a polished finish that suits any identity.