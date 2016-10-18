Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Jigsaw Puzzle - Original - Poster image

Jigsaw Puzzle

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
Minimal
Jigsaw puzzle
2.7Kexports
rating
Make your logo click into place with a modern jigsaw puzzle reveal. This minimalist, elegant logo animation assembles hundreds of pieces to spotlight your brand—perfect for intros and outros. Customize your logo, tagline, and colors, choose a solid color or image background, or switch to an image-only puzzle mode. Smooth 3D motion keeps attention on your mark while delivering a refined, professional impression. Flexible controls for logo coloring and text ensure a polished finish that suits any identity.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us