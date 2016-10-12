Speedforce

Launch your brand with a high‑octane sci‑fi opener. This 3D, cinematic logo animation drives through a vortex of light rays, electricity and particle bursts before locking onto your logo and tagline. Built for energetic intros and striking outros, it blends glow-heavy visuals, explosive reveals and a bold final hold. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts and colors to craft a distinct identity that stands out on social media, streams and promos. If you need an impactful, futuristic brand moment with fast motion and dazzling effects, this template delivers.