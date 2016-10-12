Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Speedforce - Original - Poster image

Speedforce

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Outro
Futuristic
9.6Kexports
rating
Launch your brand with a high‑octane sci‑fi opener. This 3D, cinematic logo animation drives through a vortex of light rays, electricity and particle bursts before locking onto your logo and tagline. Built for energetic intros and striking outros, it blends glow-heavy visuals, explosive reveals and a bold final hold. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts and colors to craft a distinct identity that stands out on social media, streams and promos. If you need an impactful, futuristic brand moment with fast motion and dazzling effects, this template delivers.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us