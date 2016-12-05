Turn your logo into a glowing neon sign that crackles to life. This high-impact logo animation pairs an industrial metal backdrop with cinematic darkness, vivid glow, and energetic flicker to command attention. Ideal as an intro or outro, it features a central logo with an optional tagline for your call to action. Tweak glow intensity and thickness, pick different camera feel, and choose between textured backdrops to match your brand. Deliver a bold, modern ident that shines across social, YouTube, and broadcast content.