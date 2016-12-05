Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Rush - Original - Poster image

Neon Rush

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glow
Intro
Outro
Neon sign
2.2Kexports
rating
Turn your logo into a glowing neon sign that crackles to life. This high-impact logo animation pairs an industrial metal backdrop with cinematic darkness, vivid glow, and energetic flicker to command attention. Ideal as an intro or outro, it features a central logo with an optional tagline for your call to action. Tweak glow intensity and thickness, pick different camera feel, and choose between textured backdrops to match your brand. Deliver a bold, modern ident that shines across social, YouTube, and broadcast content.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us