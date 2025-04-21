en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us

Neon Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Billboard
Neon
Grid
Glow
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
More details
Neon Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:14
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionDesk profile image
Created by MotionDesk
9exports
14 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1video
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Transform your content with a metropolitan touch using our Neon Reveal template. Your brand lights up on a city sign, as an LED glow breathes life into your logo and message. With a blurred cityscape backdrop, create videos that resonate with urban vibes. Customize with your image, logo, text, and colors for a high-definition reveal that commands attention on all displays.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
Retro Chrome Synthwave Original theme video
Retro Chrome Synthwave
Edit
By tinomotion
10s
5
3
13
Immerse your brand in the nostalgia of the 80s with our Retro Chrome Synthwave template. Your logo and tagline are reborn in a symphony of chrome and neon, creating an unforgettable reveal for any viewers. Perfect for any display and custom tailored in your brand colors.
Vivid Laser Stream Original theme video
Vivid Laser Stream
Edit
By MotionDesk
9s
15
3
9
Energize your live streaming with a multipurpose stream screen overlay, pulsing with neon lasers and customizable reflections. Add your logo and tagline to this striking design, ensuring that your content captures attention on any display. The vivid Laser Stream template is ideal for content creators aiming for a unique style that resonates with viewers.
Laser Vortex Reveal Original theme video
Laser Vortex Reveal
Edit
By MotionDesk
11s
8
3
12
Step into the ring of mesmerizing motion with the Laser Vortex Reveal template. As the camera moves through luminous loops, your logo unveils itself with vibrant clarity. Perfect for creating that dramatic opener or powerful closer, simply customize logo, tagline, and colors, and let your brand shine bright in the limelight.
Merry Glow Original theme video
Merry Glow
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
2
4
11
Embrace the holiday spirit with a video that twinkles as brightly as your brand. Our Merry Glow template lets you share joyous holiday promotions or heartwarming greetings, all while making your logo the star of the show. With easy customization of fonts and colors, create a harmonious holiday reveal that’s tailored to your brand’s style.
Glass Zoom Reveal Glow Glass theme video
Glass Zoom Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
8s
23
4
11
Glass Zoom Reveal is a stylized template with a dynamically animated glass reflecting and refracting your logo—a great way to promote and advertise your high-end luxury goods. Impress your audience with this stylishly designed and sensational template. Customize it with your logo and text, and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Elevate your brand's presence and shine with this stunning reveal template.
Neon Orb Reveal Original theme video
Neon Orb Reveal
Edit
By Romabox
10s
4
3
5
Beam your brand into the neon cosmos with Neon Orb Reveal, where a dazzling planet reveals your logo written in radiant neon. This template zooms from the vast outer space to your brand's essence, creating a suspenseful reveal that leaves viewers hooked. Customize colors to match your aesthetic and get set to unveil a video that's as expansive and captivating as the universe itself.
Into the Multiverse Original theme video
Into the Multiverse
Edit
By mocarg
11s
5
2
3
Into the Multiverse is a collaboration between CuteRabbit, Tinomotion, Shoeeb, Tarazz, Vivace_studio, Rade and myself. We were inspired by the new "Into the Spiderverse" movie and wanted to try a similar experiment where multiple talented authors around the world worked on a single project to deliver a template no single author could. Please enjoy our very unique template on our platform.
Electro Neon Revive ORG theme video
Electro Neon Revive
Edit
By Shoeeb
6s
2
3
2
Step into a neon-drenched future where possibilities ignite with vibrant energy. Watch as a mesmerizing digital canvas unfolds before your eyes, revealing a breathtaking spectacle of dynamic pixels with Electro Neon Revive. From the depths of darkness, these radiant building blocks of light awaken, illuminating the space with an electrifying display of pulsating colors. Experience the pulsating rhythm of a futuristic symphony as each pixel dances in harmony, creating a spellbinding journey into the realms of the digital frontier.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us