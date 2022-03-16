Wall Neon Logo Intro

Ignite your brand with a neon-charged logo reveal set against a gritty brick wall. This 3D motion graphics intro blends industrial grit, glowing neon tubing, and subtle sparks for a cinematic, high-impact opener or closer. The centered layout and slow camera drift build suspense, while customizable colors and text let you match your brand. Ideal for intros, outros, promos, and channel branding, it delivers a bold, stylish identity statement with a sleek, modern glow. Make your logo the star with a dramatic, dark aesthetic that feels authentic, polished, and unforgettable.