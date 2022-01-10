Impact
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
29.8Kexports
Make your brand unforgettable with a cinematic logo animation built for impact. This 3D motion graphics template combines neon glow, lens flares, dynamic particles, and a dramatic light sweep to reveal your mark on a dark, reflective stage. Ideal for intros and outros across gaming, tech, and corporate content, it keeps focus on your logo and a clean tagline. Enjoy modern, minimal styling with a high‑end finish for instant professionalism. Just add your logo, choose a font, and render a powerful reveal that elevates any video.
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