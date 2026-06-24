Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Neon Sign Reveal - Original - Poster image

Steel & Neon

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Outro
3D motion graphics
9exports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a bold neon sign reveal. This 3D, photorealistic logo animation powers up in a moody industrial set, complete with reflective floor, cables, and flickering glow. Fine-tune the look with controls for flicker speed, glow intensity, stroke thickness, and neon color, plus a fill or stroke sign style. Ideal for intros, outros, and short idents, it delivers high-impact branding in seconds. Perfect for creators seeking a dark, cinematic atmosphere with modern neon energy. Drop in your logo and light up your channel with a clean, customizable finish.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us