Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Night City Neon Logo - Original - Poster image

Night City Neon Logo

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Glow
Outro
3Kexports
rating
Make your brand shine with a cinematic neon logo reveal perched high above a night city. This 3D motion graphics template features a glowing rooftop sign, atmospheric haze, and a slow, suspenseful camera glide. Easily switch between a logo or text, choose your font, and fine‑tune the neon color to match your branding. Ideal for intros, outros, and channel idents, it delivers an urban, futuristic vibe with bold glow and crisp depth‑of‑field. Impress your audience with a polished, memorable ident that looks premium yet stays simple to customize.
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Intro
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Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us