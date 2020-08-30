Night City Neon Logo

Make your brand shine with a cinematic neon logo reveal perched high above a night city. This 3D motion graphics template features a glowing rooftop sign, atmospheric haze, and a slow, suspenseful camera glide. Easily switch between a logo or text, choose your font, and fine‑tune the neon color to match your branding. Ideal for intros, outros, and channel idents, it delivers an urban, futuristic vibe with bold glow and crisp depth‑of‑field. Impress your audience with a polished, memorable ident that looks premium yet stays simple to customize.