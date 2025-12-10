Try for free
Neon Reveal

Templates
/
Outro
6-15s
Landscape
Neon
Glow
Grungy
Outline
Logo Animation
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Neon Reveal - Blue Background - Poster image
alex.tantsura profile image
Created by alex.tantsura
10exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1audio
Illuminate your brand's identity with our dynamic Neon Reveal animation. Watch as the vivid lights dance to unveil your logo, perfectly capturing the attention of your audience. This template is crafted for high-definition impact across various platforms, from YouTube to corporate presentations. Customize the colors to match your brand, and you're set with a ready-to-publish video that truly shines.
Themes (4)
Similar templates
Best of alex.tantsura
Blue Background
Blue Background
Green Background
Green Background
Purple Background
Purple Background
Dark Background
Dark Background
