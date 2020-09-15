Cinematic Neon Reveal

Give your brand a high-impact entrance with a cinematic neon logo reveal. This 3D motion-graphics ident blends glowing neon tubing, a dark atmospheric stage, and sweeping light scans to switch your logo on with style. Add a short tagline beneath the mark for extra clarity. Easily adjust neon hues, tagline color, and typography to match your brand, and swap in your own audio for maximum punch. Perfect as an intro or outro across videos, streams, and promos when you want sleek, futuristic polish and strong visual presence.