Neon Orb Reveal

Light up your brand with a striking neon logo animation. A glowing circular orb frames your mark while elegant light trails orbit to build a modern, sci‑fi vibe. Use it as an eye‑catching intro or a clean outro—either way, the high‑contrast dark backdrop makes your neon stand out. Easily upload your logo, fine‑tune glow colors, and tailor the ambience with included controls. Ideal for channels, tech, gaming, events, and bold brand reveals seeking a sleek, energetic finish.