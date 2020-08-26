Cinematic 3D Reveal
00:22 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
240.8Kexports
Bring your brand to the big screen with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. This elegant, minimalist design features reflective metallic materials, lens flares, and smooth macro camera motion that builds suspense before a powerful reveal. Easily customize colors, glow, reflections, background modes and more. Add a tagline for extra polish. Ideal as an intro or outro, it delivers a premium, photorealistic finish that elevates any channel, trailer, or presentation. Craft a bold, memorable identity in seconds with a high‑end, glossy logo animation that feels studio‑grade.
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