3D HUD Viz

Elevate your music with a sleek, futuristic HUD visualizer. This 3D, circular audio spectrum pulses to your beat with neon glow accents on a dark backdrop. Customize colors, titles, and artist info, tweak responsiveness and depth of field, and enable smooth camera rotation for added dimension. Perfect for EDM, trap, hip hop and more, it delivers an energetic, modern look optimized for eye‑catching uploads. Import your track, fine‑tune frequency ranges and beat sensitivity, and let the HUD‑style rings move in sync with your sound.