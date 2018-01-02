Aberration Stomp

Kick off your video with a fast, modern stomp opener built around bold kinetic titles and a clean logo reveal. This design pairs energetic motion with subtle RGB split and stylish distortion for a polished, on-trend look. Swap in your own photos or clips, update headlines, and place your brand mark at the end for a memorable finish. Ideal for promos, vlogs, product teasers, presentations, and more, it keeps viewers engaged with quick cuts, zoom spins, and crisp center-aligned typography. Make a strong first impression and drive your message home in seconds.