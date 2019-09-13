Youtube intro for cooking channel
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3D Ambiental Sphere - Original - Poster image

3D Ambiental Sphere

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Audio reactive
Energy field
4.1Kexports
rating
Bring your music to life with a 3D audio‑reactive sphere surrounded by cosmic particles and radiant light rays. This sleek, glow‑driven visualizer turns any track into a mesmerizing performance, with a centered energy orb morphing to the beat over a dark starfield and reflective floor. Perfect for singles, album teasers, artist channels, and livestream backdrops. Simply upload your song and choose the main color to match your brand or mood. Optimized for clarity and atmosphere, it delivers a futuristic, cinematic look that enhances ambient, electronic, hip‑hop, rock, and more.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us