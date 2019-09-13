3D Ambiental Sphere

Bring your music to life with a 3D audio‑reactive sphere surrounded by cosmic particles and radiant light rays. This sleek, glow‑driven visualizer turns any track into a mesmerizing performance, with a centered energy orb morphing to the beat over a dark starfield and reflective floor. Perfect for singles, album teasers, artist channels, and livestream backdrops. Simply upload your song and choose the main color to match your brand or mood. Optimized for clarity and atmosphere, it delivers a futuristic, cinematic look that enhances ambient, electronic, hip‑hop, rock, and more.