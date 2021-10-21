Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Rain - Lofi Chill Viz - Landscape - Original - Poster image

Rain - Lofi Chill Viz - Landscape

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Music visualization
Lo-fi
Music
Audio reactive
Audio spectrum
49.4Kexports
rating
Bring warmth to your tracks with a chill, rain‑soaked music visualizer. A clean, audio‑reactive spectrum sits over raindrops on glass for intimate, minimal vibes. Customize background photo or video, tint, blur, colors, and spectrum style to match your sound. Ideal for lo‑fi, ambient, and study beats, as well as mellow podcasts and playlists across social platforms. Variable duration adapts to your full song. Add optional room SFX to deepen the atmosphere and make your release feel cozy yet cinematic.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us