Rain - Lofi Chill Viz - Landscape

Bring warmth to your tracks with a chill, rain‑soaked music visualizer. A clean, audio‑reactive spectrum sits over raindrops on glass for intimate, minimal vibes. Customize background photo or video, tint, blur, colors, and spectrum style to match your sound. Ideal for lo‑fi, ambient, and study beats, as well as mellow podcasts and playlists across social platforms. Variable duration adapts to your full song. Add optional room SFX to deepen the atmosphere and make your release feel cozy yet cinematic.