Urban Lyrics - Horizontal

Showcase your song with an urban, high-impact lyric video designed for clarity and hype. This template features bold kinetic typography, a vibrant background, and a gritty particle overlay that keeps the energy moving. Customize every detail—from background media or gradients to text outlines, shadows, and color—then fine‑tune in/out motion and easing to match your track’s groove. It’s optimized for multiple aspect ratios and built to handle full-length audio, so you can publish quickly with a professional look across platforms.