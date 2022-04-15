Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Urban Lyrics - Post - New Original - Poster image

Urban Lyrics - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 font
Lyric video
Bold
Music visualization
Music
Kinetic typography
810exports
rating
Showcase your song with an urban, high-impact lyric video designed for clarity and hype. This template features bold kinetic typography, a vibrant background, and a gritty particle overlay that keeps the energy moving. Customize every detail—from background media or gradients to text outlines, shadows, and color—then fine‑tune in/out motion and easing to match your track’s groove. It’s optimized for multiple aspect ratios and built to handle full-length audio, so you can publish quickly with a professional look across platforms.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us