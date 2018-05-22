Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Club Party - Original - Poster image

Club Party

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 2 texts · 2 fonts
Music visualization
Glow
Music
Circular spectrum
Audio reactive
4Kexports
rating
Bring your music to life with a sleek, audio‑reactive visualizer. A glowing circular spectrum pulses to your track while clean titles showcase the song and artist. Swap in a custom background image, fine‑tune blur and monochrome looks, adjust colors, and control spectrum sensitivity to match any genre—from house to broader EDM and beyond. Designed for high impact on a dark backdrop, this minimal, neon‑styled visual holds attention on your sound. Perfect for YouTube, streaming, promos, or playlist videos—fast to customize, captivating to watch.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us