Thread Ripper

Create a striking 3D music visualizer that pulses with your sound. This design features an audio‑reactive waveform field, artist/title text, and space for logo or artwork. Choose from multiple camera angles, tweak colors, adjust spectrum density and thickness, and control depth‑of‑field for cinematic focus. A timeline/progress bar can be enabled for playback context. Built to handle any genre, the visuals sync to frequencies and beats for an immersive look. Perfect for track releases, teasers, channels and live uploads—customize in minutes and render a professional, on‑brand music video.