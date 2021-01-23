Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Thread Ripper - Electricity - Poster image

Thread Ripper

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Glow
Waveform terrain
11.1Kexports
rating
Create a striking 3D music visualizer that pulses with your sound. This design features an audio‑reactive waveform field, artist/title text, and space for logo or artwork. Choose from multiple camera angles, tweak colors, adjust spectrum density and thickness, and control depth‑of‑field for cinematic focus. A timeline/progress bar can be enabled for playback context. Built to handle any genre, the visuals sync to frequencies and beats for an immersive look. Perfect for track releases, teasers, channels and live uploads—customize in minutes and render a professional, on‑brand music video.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us