Turn your track into a striking visual with a clean, audio‑reactive design. This template features a neon glow spectrum, centered branding area, and a built‑in timer and progress bar for a pro playback feel. Customize glow colors, spectrum behavior, and choose from multiple reactor shapes. Drop in your cover art or video background and refine it with blur, darken, or black‑and‑white effects. Ideal for singles, beat videos, lyric drops, label promos, and social posts—fast to set up and instantly recognizable across platforms.